Turner started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

Turner hadn't played the field since July 30, because the Red Sox are trying to keep him off his feet as much as possible while battling a bruised left heel. A last-minute adjustment to Saturday's lineup was needed when Triston Casas (tooth) was scratched. Earlier this week, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Pablo Reyes would assume the backup duties at first base due to Turner's condition, but the manager wanted to give Trevor Story (0-for-16) a breather and Reyes filled in at shortstop. Casas may not be available for Sunday, so if Story returns to play shortstop, Reyes could take over at first base while Turner serves as the DH.