Turner agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox on Sunday, and the deal includes an opt out after the first year, Jeff Passan and Joon Lee of ESPN.com report.

A staple of the Dodgers' lineup for nearly a decade, Turner will join the Red Sox ahead of his age-38 campaign. The veteran third baseman had a .788 OPS with 13 home runs and 36 doubles in 128 games last season, with his .438 SLG being the lowest since he was with the Mets in 2013. Rafael Devers is locked in at the hot corner for Boston, so Turner should see most of his plate appearances as a designated hitter.