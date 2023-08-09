Turner (heel) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Royals, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's the second straight start Turner has missed with a bruised left heel which has bothered him since last week. He's not expected to play Thursday, either, but hopes to make it back for the weekend series against the Tigers. Trevor Story is at designated hitter Wednesday, with Pablo Reyes playing shortstop.
