Turner (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres

Turner was removed from Friday's game against San Diego with left knee soreness, and while manager Alex Cora was hopeful for a return to the lineup on Sunday, Turner will miss at least one more game while recuperating. Masataka Yoshida will be the designated hitter for Sunday's finale while Ramiel Tapia gets the start in left.

More News