Turner (heel) is out of the lineup again Friday versus the Tigers.
Turner hasn't appeared in a game since Monday due to lingering discomfort related to a bone bruise in his left heel. He acknowledged this week that he'll likely have to play through pain down the stretch, which suggests he will face future shut-downs even after he returns. Pablo Reyes is covering second base Friday and Masataka Yoshida will serve as Boston's designated hitter.
