Turner (face) played catch and took swings off a tee Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Sunday's work represents the first baseball activity Turner has participated in since getting hit in the face by a pitch last Monday. Surprisingly, he didn't sustain any fractures or lose any teeth. Turner was given the go-ahead to resume activities after having 16 stitches removed Saturday. "Hopefully just kind of keep ramping it up as long as there's no setbacks and hopefully be back out there as soon as possible," Turner said. He believes he can be ready for Opening Day.
