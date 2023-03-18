Turner (face) is set to return to the lineup as the designated hitter Monday against the Pirates, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

He will take batting practice on the field Saturday in advance of his return to Grapefruit League play. It will end up being exactly two weeks in between when Turner first suffered the hit-by-pitch to his face and when he makes his return. As a veteran and Boston's presumptive designated hitter, Turner won't need much spring action to get tuned up before Opening Day.