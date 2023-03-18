Turner (face) is set to return to the lineup as the designated hitter Monday against the Pirates, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.
He will take batting practice on the field Saturday in advance of his return to Grapefruit League play. It will end up being exactly two weeks in between when Turner first suffered the hit-by-pitch to his face and when he makes his return. As a veteran and Boston's presumptive designated hitter, Turner won't need much spring action to get tuned up before Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Could play in game Monday•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Set for batting practice Friday•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Could return to games this week•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Resumes baseball activity Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Could return to activities Monday•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Making 'big improvements'•