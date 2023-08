Turner (heel) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

The Red Sox are viewing Turner as day-to-day after he exited Monday's 6-2 loss to Seattle with a left heel contusion. The 38-year-old has remained a solid fantasy asset in his first season in Boston, particularly over the past two months. Since June 1, Turner leads the majors in RBI (50), and he's also contributed 11 home runs, 36 runs, two stolen bases and a .311 average during that stretch.