Turner went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Turner's fifth-inning home run was James Paxton would need to halt Boston's five-game losing streak. The blast was his 12th of the season and first in eight games. After a torrid three weeks in June (.342/.400/.630), Turner's bat fell silent over the last week; he finished the month on a 5-for-31 (.161) stretch over the final eight games.