Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Friday's game that Turner (knee) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Padres, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

"[Turner] felt it in the first inning," Cora said. "He swung at something and felt it in the knee. So we just took him out just to make sure he's OK. Probably he'll be down [Saturday] and hopefully, he'll be back on Sunday." Turner should be considered day-to-day, but it does appear the right-handed hitter will be out of the lineup for Saturday's contest against San Diego.