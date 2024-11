The Red Sox agreed to a contract with Wilson on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

There's no word yet on the particulars of the deal, but it's presumably a one-year contract. After missing the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery, Wilson held a 5.59 ERA but a 51:13 K:BB across 46.2 frames for the Reds in 2024. The 37-year-old will give the Red Sox another lefty in the bullpen alongside Brennan Bernardino.