Wilson struck out all three batters faced over a scoreless sixth inning in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Arizona.

Wilson entered with two runners on and none out following starter Lucas Giolito. The lefty reliever recorded three straight strikeouts, including an eight-pitch punchout of pinch hitter Jordan Lawlar. Wilson has been effective out of Boston's bullpen, posting a 2.51 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 50:16 K:BB over 43 innings.