Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Ort began the season in Worcester and picked up 15 saves while recording a 3.12 ERA, 46:16 K:BB and 1.14 WHIP in 34.2 innings over 33 appearances. He's made just one major-league appearance but will join Boston's bullpen after Michael Feliz was designated for assignment Friday. Although he pitched in high-leverage situations in the minors, it's not yet clear whether he'll have similar opportunities in the big leagues.