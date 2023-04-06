Ort allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Ort was partially victimized by shoddy fielding. He allowed a leadoff double to Jason Delay, who eventually scored on a sacrifice fly that would have happened without the fielding miscues. In between, there was a poor decision by first baseman Tristan Casas, and another one by outfielder Masataka Yoshida which was compounded by third baseman Rafael Devers failing to cut off a misguided throw to plate. Ort's allowed four runs over five innings for a 7.20 ERA, which is an improvement on his spring ERA of 9.58.