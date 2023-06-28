Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Tuesday's loss to the Marlins that Ort will likely be the opener for Wednesday's game versus Miami, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Ort worked as the opener June 19 for the Red Sox, and he went 2.1 innings against the Yankees while allowing two runs in the first game of a doubleheader. The right-hander will likely get a chance to go through the Miami lineup one time before giving way to the rest of the Boston bullpen, and he won't pitch deep enough to qualify for a win.