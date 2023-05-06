site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Kaleb Ort: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Ort was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
He was recalled Friday and didn't get into a game before being sent back to the minors. Zack Littell, who was acquired from Texas, takes Ort's spot in the bullpen.
