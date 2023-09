Ort (elbow) began a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Worcester, striking out one batter over a perfect inning of relief.

Ort has resided on the injured list since July 7 with right elbow inflammation, but he looks like he'll have a chance to rejoin the Boston bullpen before the regular season comes to a close. Prior to being shut down with the injury, Ort posted a 6.26 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 23 innings. If reinstated, Ort will likely be relegated to low-leverage work out of the bullpen.