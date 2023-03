Ort has allowed eight runs on 13 hits and seven walks while striking out seven over 8.1 spring innings.

The Red Sox have stuck by Ort, keeping him on the 40-man roster over winter while jettisoning other pieces. The hard-throwing right-hander could be in jeopardy of being designated for assignment, which would open up a spot for Raimel Tapia or Jorge Alfaro, two non-roster invitees that have raked this spring and have opt-outs.