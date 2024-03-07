Jansen (lat) is targeting March 15 for his Grapefruit League debut, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Jansen came into camp with some right lat soreness but recently progressed to facing hitters and is a little over a week away from a game appearance. It leaves him less than two weeks to prep for Opening Day, but that's not expected to be a problem. Jansen will open the year as Boston's closer.