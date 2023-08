Jansen was taken out of Wednesday's game against the Astros due to tightness in his right hamstring, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

After displaying some discomfort on the mound during the ninth inning, Jansen was taken out of the game and is now confirmed to be dealing with a hamstring issue. The severity of Jansen's injury remains unknown, but Boston will likely refrain from using him out of the bullpen for at least the next few days so he can recover.