Jansen was taken out of his appearance in the ninth inning of Tuesday's nightcap after experiencing symptoms of fatigue and illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Jansen allowed two baserunners before being pulled from Tuesday's game against the Yankees. Now that he's been confirmed to be dealing with fatigue and fighting off an illness, it's likely that Jansen will be held out for a few days before making his next appearance. Josh Winckowski and Chris Martin could see an uptick in save opportunities while Jansen recovers.