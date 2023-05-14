Jansen (1-2) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals. He allowed three runs on one hit and three walks while striking out zero over one inning.

Jansen failed to convert a save opportunity for the second straight game, giving up three runs and three walks in the top of the ninth after Chris Sale handed him a 3-1 lead. The typically reliable closer has been off his game recently, giving up six runs over his last two appearances, and blowing three of his last six save chances. However, given his pedigree and track record of ninth inning success, Jansen's job appears to be safe, though the Red Sox could give other relievers some closing looks if his struggles continue.