Jansen (3-6) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday against the Rays. He allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk without recording an out in the 11th inning.

After Boston took a one-run lead in the top of the 11th inning, Jansen issued a walk to Yandy Diaz to start the bottom of the frame before Brandon Lowe launched a walk-off homer. It's Jansen's first blown save since May 13 -- he'd converted his previous 20 save chances while pitching to a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings since the All-Star break. Overall, the 35-year-old Jansen is now 29-for-33 in save opportunities this season with a 3.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB across 44.2 innings this season.