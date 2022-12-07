Jansen and the Red Sox agreed Wednesday on a two-year, $32 million contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Even though the 35-year-old Jansen is on the downslope of his career, he remained a solid closer in 2022 with Atlanta, converting 41 of 48 save chances while posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 85:22 K:BB in 64 innings. He'll now add some stability to the back end of the Boston bullpen, after the Red Sox had mostly taken a committee approach to the ninth inning last season. Jansen's contract and ample experience as a closer -- he'll enter 2023 with 391 career saves -- means he should have a decent amount of leash as Boston's ninth-inning man even if he endures some early struggles.