Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to Monday's game against the Blue Jays that Jansen (back) will be available out of the bullpen, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Jansen wasn't an option out of the bullpen for Sunday's 7-1 win over Cleveland after he experienced back tightness in his appearance one night earlier, but the lone day off was apparently all the right-hander needed to overcome the injury. The 35-year-old right-hander has looked sharp over his first nine appearances out of the Boston bullpen, striking out 12 and allowing just one run over 8.2 innings while converting six of seven save chances.