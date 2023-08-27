Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Jansen (hamstring) will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The veteran closer had been nursing a tight right hamstring since exiting in his most recent appearance Wednesday against the Astros, but he'll be ready to take the hill Sunday if a closing situation arises after he checked out fine while throwing in a live batting practice session Saturday. Jansen has been rock-solid in his age-35 campaign, converting 29 of 32 save chances while submitting a 2.81 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 41.2 innings.