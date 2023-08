Jansen struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners.

Jansen had no trouble protecting a two-run lead, bouncing back after giving up a walk-off home run Saturday versus the Giants. The Boston closer has converted his last 15 save chances, and he's up to 24 saves in 27 tries this season. He's maintained a 3.06 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 35.1 innings.