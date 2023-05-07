Jansen allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning against the Phillies on Saturday to earn a save.

Jansen appears to be past a back injury that sidelined him late last week and into the beginning of this week, as he pitched for the second straight day Saturday. The veteran closer was sharp against Philadelphia, throwing 11 of 14 pitches for a strike and allowing just an infield single. Jansen has been dominant in his first season with Boston, allowing just one earned run and posting a 16:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings while converting eight of nine save chances. He's now at 399 saves for his career -- with his next one, he'll become the seventh pitcher in MLB history to reach 400.