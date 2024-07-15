Jansen tossed two innings Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk to pick up the save against the Royals. He struck out three.

Jansen struck out the side in the eighth, then battled through the ninth, allowing a run but inducing a game-ending groundout with the tying run on second. While he had accomplished the feat previously in the postseason, it was the first regular season two-inning save of Jansen's 15-year career. The 36-year-old reliever was not named to the American League All-Star roster, but has put together another All-Star-caliber campaign with 19 saves, a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 38 strikeouts over 33.1 innings.