Jansen reported improvement with his injured right hamstring Thursday and is confident he can avoid a stint on the injured list, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Jansen had to be lifted from Wednesday's appearance in Houston because of tightness in the hamstring, but he's feeling better after presumably receiving some treatment. The closer noted that he will see how he feels in the coming days, which would seem to indicate he could be unavailable for at least a day or two. However, at this juncture it looks like Jansen should be avoid to bypass the IL as the Red Sox fight for a playoff spot. Chris Martin might be needed in the short term should some save chances arise for Boston.