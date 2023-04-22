Jansen picked up the save in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Brewers. He didn't allow a hit or a walk while picking up two strikeouts.

Jansen is off to an incredible start in 2023. He has not allowed a run in seven innings and has five saves and one win in his seven outings. Jansen fanned the first two hitters he faced Friday and now has a 11:2 K:BB ratio and a sparkling 0.86 WHIP on the season.