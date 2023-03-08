Jansen is expected to join Team Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic if the club advances, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Jansen is still in spring training with Boston, and just made his spring debut with the Red Sox on Monday. The long-time closer will remain in Florida as an option for the Grapefruit League, but could be a late-inning option in the WBC if Team Netherlands advances. Jansen is coming off a 2022 campaign where he finished with 41 saves along with a 3.38 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 64 innings in 65 appearances.