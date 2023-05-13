Jansen (1-1) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in Friday's loss to St. Louis. He was charged with a blown save and did not record an out.

Jansen entered the ninth inning with a 6-5 lead and the Cardinals jumped on him immediately. After Lars Nootbaar tied the game with an RBI single, Jansen served up a go-ahead, two-run shot to Nolan Gorman. Jansen had allowed just one run through 11.2 innings before Friday's meltdown caused his ERA to jump to 3.09. After converting his first six save chances, he's blown two of his last five.