Jansen earned a save against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and a walk with one strikeout.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead in the ninth inning, Jansen allowed Bryce Harper to score after a leadoff double but was able to lock up his first save since May 26. While it was a long stretch between save chances, Jansen is now 10-for-11 on the season and has not blown a save since April 16. He currently owns a 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB in 21.2 innings.