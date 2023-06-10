Jansen picked up the save in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Yankees. He allowed two hits and zero walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Jansen made things quite interesting after getting two quick outs, allowing back-to-back singles before getting Anthony Volpe to fly out and end the game. The veteran right-hander has been spectacular so far on the road this season, striking out 12 batters in 11.2 innings while not allowing a run. Jansen has settled down after hitting a bit of a rough patch, allowing just two runs over his last seven appearances.