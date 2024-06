Jansen recorded one out to earn a save over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Jansen entered the ninth inning with two runners on base and two outs. He forced a Davis Schneider popout to close to 7-3 win and pick up the save. Jansen has converted eight straight save chances since his last blown opportunity April 16. His season ERA sits at 2.70 with a 30:11 K:BB.