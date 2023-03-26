Jansen (illness) is expected to pitch Monday against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Jansen was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League appearance after experiencing lightheadedness and dizzy spells, but he's back at the ballpark before Sunday's Grapefruit League finale. The right-hander looks to be ready for Opening Day, and should be called on for save chances to begin the 2023 campaign.
