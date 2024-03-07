Jansen (lat) said Wednesday that he's targeting the Red Sox's March 15 game against the Twins for his Grapefruit League debut, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Jansen came into camp battling right lat soreness but recently progressed to facing hitters and is a little over a week away from a game appearance. He'll have less than two weeks to prep for Opening Day, but that's not expected to be a problem. Jansen will open the season as Boston's closer.