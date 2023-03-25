Jansen (lightheadedness) said he expects to pitch in Sunday's Grapefruit League game, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
He left Friday's exhibition game with a trainer after feeling lightheaded, but Jansen reported improvement Saturday and said he does not believe the issue is related to his heart condition (atrial fibrillation). The longtime closer suggested it may have just been dehydration, per Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican. So long as Jansen returns Sunday or early next week, he should be in the clear for Opening Day.
