Red Sox manager told reporters that Jansen felt "lightheaded" before leaving Friday's appearance against Atlanta, but he should be fine going forward, Tom Caron of NESN reports.
Jansen left Friday's appearance with a trainer, and he immediately went to the Boston clubhouse. Fortunately this appears to be precautionary with Cora believing that the right-hander should be ok going forward. Jansen may be held out of action for the coming days, but it appears that he should be just fine for the regular season.
