Jansen (back) is available to pitch Monday against the Athletics, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Jansen's availability was in question leading up to Monday's contest due to back tightness, but skipper Alex Cora noted pregame that the right-hander had a good day Sunday and felt good again Monday, so he'll be ready to roll if called upon. Jansen's first appearance of the 2024 season took place Thursday against the Mariners, picking up the save after fanning two and walking one over a scoreless inning.