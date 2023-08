Jansen picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Nationals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Jansen improved to 28-for-31 in save chances this year. Since July 5, he's worked to a pristine 1.54 ERA over 11.2 innings. Overall, Jansen's ERA is down to 2.91 with a 1.21 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 40.1 innings this season.