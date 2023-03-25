Jansen left Friday's Grapefruit League appearance against Atlanta with a trainer, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Jansen went directly into the clubhouse after exiting the appearance. The right-hander is likely to undergo testing, and there should be an update on his status before the end of Friday's game. This would be a significant loss for Boston after they signed Jansen to serve as the closer for the 2023 season.

