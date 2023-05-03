site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Likely available Thursday
Jansen (back) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Assuming he bounces back well, the closer is expected to be available to pitch in Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays. Jansen hasn't made an appearance since Saturday due to back tightness.
