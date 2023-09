Jansen (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Jansen tested positive for COVID-19 following his removal from the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, but he resumed throwing this weekend and should be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox for the final game of their upcoming three-game set at Texas. John Schreiber blew a save in Jansen's absence Saturday at Toronto.