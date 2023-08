Jansen allowed one hit, hit a batter and struck out two to record the save in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Jansen allowed a leadoff double then hit a batter to make it interesting. The seasoned right-hander, however, didn't panic. He struck out Aaron Judge on three pitches, Gleyber Torres on four, then induced a flyout to lock down Boston's sweep of New York in Yankee Stadium. Jansen has converted 20 consecutive save opportunities.