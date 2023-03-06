Jansen pitched a scoreless inning in Saturday's spring game against the Astros.
Jansen made quick work of the Astros in his Grapefruit League debut, setting down the side in order. Most notably, he easily beat the pitch clock on all 14 of his pitches, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Jansen is notorious for his slow pace, averaging 25.6 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 31.4 seconds with runners on last season. He vowed the new pitch clock would not be an issue for him, saying he's been working on it since December. The right-hander noted that his slow pace was a product of the environment and throwing in high-pressurized situations. The real test for Boston's closer comes during the regular season when those high-pressure situations become the norm.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Throws bullpen with timer•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Behind due to offseason illness•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Contract with Boston official•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Catches on with Boston•
-
Braves' Kenley Jansen: Notches 41st save•
-
Braves' Kenley Jansen: Notches third save of weekend•