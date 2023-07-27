Jansen allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning to earn a save against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Jansen hit the first batter he faced in the ninth frame to put the tying run on base, but he managed to get out of the inning unscathed with the help of catcher Connor Wong, who threw out Atlanta speedster Forrest Wall on a stolen-base attempt with one out. For Jansen, the key stat is that he recorded his 13th straight successful save, and he hasn't blown an opportunity since May 12. The veteran closer has tempted fate all season with a career-worst 1.35 WHIP, but he's still been very effective in his first season with Boston, collecting 22 saves in 25 chances and posting a 2.97 ERA over 33.1 innings.