Jansen gave up a solo home run while walking one and striking out one in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his 25th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Royals.

Freddy Fermin's one-out blast over the Green Monster made things nervous for Boston, but Jansen got a break after walking Edward Olivares when pinch runner Dairon Blanco got caught stealing second. It's Jansen's 16th straight successful save conversion, with his last blown save coming May 13, and he's now reached 25 for the 11th straight full season, not counting the 2020 pandemic campaign. With 416 saves for his career, Jansen is six behind Billy Wagner for sixth place on the all-time list, and eight behind John Franco for a spot in the top five.